Torbay car parks updated in £1m revamp
New ticket machines have been installed and lighting upgraded in several Torbay multi-storey car parks in a £1m revamp.
Other improvements include redecoration of stairwells and lifts, extra security gates and improved lighting.
More enhancements were due to take place, including new signs and replacing handrails and barriers, Torbay Council said.
Torquay's Lower Union Lane and Union Square car parks are due to get new fire doors, enhanced security and CCTV.
Mike Morey, council cabinet member of infrastructure, said "years of under investment" in Torbay's car parks had "left a significant backlog of maintenance and repair issues".
