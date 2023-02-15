Man appears in court charged with Bondleigh murder

Stephen Parsons, 69, will appear at Exeter Crown Court on 16 March

A man accused of murdering a woman in a Devon village has appeared in court.

Erica Parsons, in her 60s, was found dead at an address in Bondleigh, near North Tawton, shortly after 12:30 GMT on Saturday.

Stephen Parsons, 69, from Bondleigh, appeared before Truro Crown Court via video link from HM Prison Exeter charged with her murder.

He was remanded in custody before a plea and trial preparation hearing at Exeter Crown Court on 16 March.

