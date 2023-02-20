Plymouth shootings: Victims' loved ones tell their stories
It took less than 20 minutes on an August evening in Plymouth for one man, Jake Davison, to kill his mother and four others, before turning his shotgun on himself.
As the horrifying news began to spread, loved ones of each of the victims left their homes in an attempt to search for those who had not returned.
Just after midnight, Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed five people - and the gunman - had died.
Afterwards, the world learned the names of the victims and at the start of the inquests into their deaths, nearly 18 months later, about who they were and what they had meant to those who loved them.
A series of tributes, written by family member, were read at the inquests.
'A free-spirited soul'
Maxine Davison's pen portrait was written by her other son, Josh Davison, using information from his sister Zoe and their extended family.
"Maxine was a complicated person - thoughtful but impulsive - reserved and quiet, but creative, adventurous and able to attract attention… a free-spirited soul," he said.
Maxine's mother died when she was a child, meaning she was brought up by her father and grandad. She was the youngest of 10 siblings.
Josh said his mother met his father when she was aged 17.
He said his parents' relationship continued to be off and on for years and his mother was "clearly trying to give us a life like she had but it was difficult for her in the circumstances".
Josh described her as "my brilliant, firecracker of a mum".
He added: "I speak for my whole family when I say we are all appalled by what happened... we share the feelings of despair, hurt and loss - knowing that it was a member of our family who was responsible for their loss - no words can describe the pain or heaviness of feeling this situation has caused."
'Fierce and unwavering'
Sophie Martyn was described by her mum Rebecca as a "typical redhead - always in charge, fierce and unwavering".
On the evening of the shootings the three-year-old was with her dad having spent the day with her mum and brother.
Mrs Martyn said Sophie was wearing a white dress and had taken her favourite buggy with her father to walk the family dog.
"It was a purple, scruffy looking buggy and Sophie will always place either a doll or a toy in it," Mrs Martyn said in her statement.
"I now know that Sophie had taken a teddy in the pram - a beige teddy wearing a white and green checked scarf with a white motif on the front.
"From knowledge of previous walks, she would push the buggy for a short while before giving up and one of us would have to carry it home."
'Wonderfully thoughtful'
Mrs Martyn went on to talk about her husband of 12 years, Lee Martyn, who she said loved football. The Princess Yachts worker supported Everton and played as often as he could, she said.
He was loved by his colleagues, she added. "Lee loved football, he made friends easily, he was wonderfully thoughtful when it came to gifts and he loved being a fun dad," she said.
Mrs Martyn said both of their children adored Lee and he called Sophie "dad's princess".
"As a family man, he would have chosen to protect his family, if ever confronted with a violent situation," she said.
She started to worry after they had failed to return home and friends had told her about reports of a shooting.
Mrs Martyn said she sent a WhatsApp message to her husband at 18:13 BST but he never read it.
'A real family man'
Born in Surrey, Stephen Washington, 59, was fostered by a couple who had fostered 100 children before he was adopted by them at the age of 16.
Mr Washington's wife Sheila said they married in 1983 and had four children in the next five years.
He then got a new job as a baggage handler at Heathrow and the couple had a fifth child before moving to Keyham, in 1994.
In later years, Mr Washington became his wife's carer. He loved spending time with their grandchildren and was "a real family man".
Mrs Washington said shortly after he left their house that night, she heard loud bangs and became worried when one of their pet huskies, Poppy, came home alone.
She asked family members to look for her husband but they failed to find him. "Never could I imagine losing him in such a horrendous circumstance," she said.
'A vibrantly courageous artist'
Kate Shepherd's husband and two sons wrote about the wife and mother at the centre of their lives.
In their statement, read to the court by son, George, they described Mrs Shepherd as a "vibrantly courageous artist" who "chose colourful artistic friends, laughing and dancing her way through her childhood".
Mrs Shepherd was born in Woolwich and became a successful textile designer after studying at Camberwell Art College.
Her husband John said they met 43 years ago and ran a shop in Greenwich for a while, living above it with George and his brother Guy.
The family moved to Cornwall where their third son Bill was born and took on a beach shop.
Mr Shepherd said: "Kate cared for the boys like a lioness. She celebrated their achievements and enjoyed the moments of creative naughtiness."
The inquest heard how Mrs Shepherd showed "incredible resilience" after Guy died from Sudden Adult Death Syndrome aged 16.
Bill Shepherd said: "Mum was always doing her best to keep our family going, even through difficult times. She is the strongest person I have ever met."
His father added: "The best decision in my life was marrying Kate."
