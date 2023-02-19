Two GP practices open in Brixham after charitable support
- Published
Two GP practices will open in Devon on Monday after receiving charitable support to expand their services.
Mayfield Medical Centre, which closed at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, and Compass House are located at Brixham Community Hospital.
The practices will open after receiving £300,000 in support from the League of Friends of Brixham Hospital.
Patients will be able to access GP, nurse and healthcare assistant appointments at the hospital.
'Growing patient population'
Health bosses said the Mayfield Medical Centre, which took on the contract for the St Luke's site in Brixham, closed at the start of the pandemic as it "didn't meet the necessary safety measure for infection control".
Ann Lang, secretary of the League of Friends of Brixham Hospital, said GP clinics were "very much needed" in the town.
"[The clinics] will be fantastic for the people of Brixham," she said.
"It's quite a feat for us to be able to do this and we've been planning it for quite some time."
Dr Stuart Crowe, GP partner at Mayfield Medical Centre, said patients previously had to travel to Paignton.
"We have been hopeful for a re-location to the hospital site for a while now and we are pleased that this is now in place," he said.
Stephanie Tedstone, practice manager at Compass House, said the expansion into the hospital would meet the needs of "our growing patient population".
"Brixham Hospital will become our third Compass House site, with King Street remaining our main surgery, along with our branch surgery at Galmpton."
The Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust said people could access a "broad range of medical services in one place".