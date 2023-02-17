South Hams second home owners face paying double council tax
- Published
Second homeowners face paying double the amount of council tax from 2024 under new proposals adopted by South Hams District Council.
The council unanimously agreed to introduce a 100% council tax second homes premium when legislation allows.
It follows a declaration of a housing crisis by the council in 2021.
The council said second home ownership had adversely affected housing supply and affordability, especially for younger people and first-time buyers.
Conservative council leader Judy Pearce said: "I'm very pleased that we as a council have adopted these proposals.
"It's truly concerning that with just under 4,000 second homes in the district, this means that nearly one in every 12 homes is a second home."
She added she had met with housing minister Eddie Hughes last November to discuss ways of increasing affordable housing provision in the South Hams.
Liberal Democrat councillor Julian Brazil said he was "delighted" the proposals had been agreed.
"On this issue, the entire council speaks as one," he said.
"To people who say it is an attack on second homeowners, it is not.
"What it is, is asking them to pay a fair share to our communities.
"They're in the lucky position to own not one, but two houses, when many of our local families here struggle to own just one."
If legislation is approved by Parliament before 1 April the change could be introduced from April 2024.
