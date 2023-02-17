Teenager hospitalised in Exeter stabbing

Police
A teenager was taken to hospital with a wound to the leg, police said

A teenager has been hospitalised with a stab wound to the leg following an incident in Exeter, Devon and Cornwall Police has said.

One male remains in custody following the stabbing, police said.

It happened at about 16:00 GMT, in the Wonford area of the city.

It comes as the force shares live updates from one of its busy contact centres on Twitter over a 12-hour period to highlight the "significant demand" for help.

