Teenager hospitalised in Exeter stabbing
A teenager has been hospitalised with a stab wound to the leg following an incident in Exeter, Devon and Cornwall Police has said.
One male remains in custody following the stabbing, police said.
It happened at about 16:00 GMT, in the Wonford area of the city.
It comes as the force shares live updates from one of its busy contact centres on Twitter over a 12-hour period to highlight the "significant demand" for help.
999 – Reports of a teenager having been stabbed in Exeter who has been taken to hospital with leg injuries.— Devon & Cornwall Police (@DC_Police) February 17, 2023
Police are on the scene and enquiries being carried out to locate the suspect. #ControlRoomLIVE
