Plymstock: Boy, seven, dies after being hit by car
A seven-year-old boy has died after being struck by a car, police have said.
The crash happened on the Wembury Road in Plymstock, near Plymouth at 11:10 GMT on Sunday, the Devon and Cornwall force said.
Police said the child died in hospital and his next of kin have been informed.
A 55-year-old man from Plymouth was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and remained in police custody.
The incident took place near to the Plymstock Albion Oaks Rugby Club.
"A seven-year-old boy sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital by land ambulance," said a police spokesperson.
"Police have since been informed that he has sadly died.
"His next of kin have been informed."
The road remains closed and officers from the Roads Policing Team are carrying out investigations at the scene.