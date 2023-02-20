Man charged with murdering woman in Ludwell Valley Park, Exeter
A man has been charged with murder after a woman died in a city park.
Lorna England, 74, from Exeter, died in Ludwell Valley Park in the Wonford area of the city on Saturday afternoon, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
Cameron Davis, 30, of Exeter Road, Exmouth, has been charged with murder and is due to appear before Exeter Magistrates' Court on Monday.
Anyone with information is asked to report it to Devon and Cornwall Police.
On Sunday, officers said they wished to reassure the public that it was an "isolated incident".
