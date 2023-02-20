Dog and owner rescued after pet's 130ft cliff fall in Devon
A dog which fell about 130ft (40m) from a cliff in Devon had to be rescued along with her owner after both were later cut off by tides.
The dog fell from the cliffs at Otterton Point, at Budleigh Salterton, on Sunday onto rocks below.
The owner waded through the river mouth from Budleigh Beach, then around Otterton Point, to find the dog.
Sidmouth Independent Lifeboat took them on board from where they were cut off and brought them back to the beach.
Lifeboat bosses said the vessel was on the scene in a matter of minutes of receiving the emergency call before midday.
The crew was directed to the location by members of the Exmouth Coastguard Team, who were on the top of the cliff with the dog owner in view below.
A crewman went ashore with a rescue sled and recovered the dog and her owner, and then took them back to the lifeboat.
The pair were then safely dropped off to the coastguard team at Budleigh Beach.
Lifeboat coxswain Guy Bennett said the owner had been unable to scramble back the way he came with his dog in his arms after he found her.
Mr Bennett said: "He absolutely did the right thing by calling 999 and asking for the Coastguard. We were then able to respond quickly and ensure both the owner and his dog were returned to Budleigh Beach in the safest way possible."
The dog sustained injuries in the fall but the crew said it was hopeful she would recover well.
Coastguards have reminded walkers to keep their dogs on leads when walking near cliff tops and edges.
