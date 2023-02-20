Devon and Cornwall Police officer denies rapes and sex assault
A police officer from Devon has denied raping and sexually assaulting a woman.
At a hearing at Bristol Crown Court, PC Kane Haywood, 29, denied two charges of raping of a woman and one of sexual assault by penetration in Exeter on 29 March 2021.
Mr Haywood entered a plea of not guilty to all three charges and a trial is expected to take place in January 2024.
He was released on conditional bail and has been suspended from Devon and Cornwall Police.
