Plymouth shooting: Firearms licensing should change, watchdog recommends
Recommendations for strengthening firearms licensing across England have been made by the police watchdog.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigated following the mass shooting in Plymouth in August 2021, in which five people were killed.
Gunman Jake Davison used his legally held shotgun to kill five people before turning the weapon on himself.
Jurors at a five-week inquest held at Exeter Racecourse gave their conclusions on Monday.
The IOPC recommendations for Devon and Cornwall Police and the Home Office include putting measures in place so those holding shotgun and firearms certificates are continuously assessed.
The watchdog said the force must make decisions on a case-by-case basis and give "full and appropriate consideration" to different factors.
Recommendations to the Home Office outlined ensuring firearms and shotgun certificate referees have recent knowledge of the applicant.
'Danger to public'
It also said interviews with family members should be carried out when a certificate holder was involved in a violent offence.
The IOPC's report said a firearms licensing supervisor had failed to ensure gunman Jake Davison's shotgun certificate application was correctly risk assessed.
It also found the supervisor failed to ensure Davison could be permitted to possess a shotgun "without danger to public safety".
The individual received a written warning at a misconduct meeting held by the force, the watchdog said.
A firearms enquiry officer would also have had a case to answer for misconduct for failing to make adequate inquiries following an assault in a park in Plymouth by Davison in 2020, but the officer had retired in 2021 so no disciplinary proceedings could be brought.
The IOPC said the recommendations had been "acted on" and would continue to be monitored.
It said it would also consider any new evidence that had come to light during the inquest to decide whether further action needed to be taken.
A criminal investigation to examine whether Devon and Cornwall Police had committed any offences is ongoing.
The IOPC regional director David Ford said he sent his "heartfelt sympathies" to those impacted by the shooting.
"It has become obvious to all in light of the atrocity that Jake Davison should never had been allowed to possess a shotgun," he said.
Mr Ford said although there were failings by individuals there was also "weaknesses in force systems, processes, training and the departmental resources and culture then in place."
