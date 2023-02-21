Plymouth gunman died by suicide, inquest finds
- Published
A gunman who shot and killed five people in Plymouth before turning the weapon on himself died by suicide, an inquest jury has concluded.
Jake Davison, 22, killed his mother Maxine, 51, after arguing with her in their home in Keyham in August 2021.
The apprentice crane operator then shot seven other people who were not known to him, killing five and injuring two.
On Monday, a separate inquest found there had been a "catastrophic failure" at Devon and Cornwall Police.
Three-year-old Sophie Martyn and her father, Lee, 43, Stephen Washington, 59, and 66-year-old Kate Shepherd were all shot between 18:05 BST and 18:13 on 12 August 2021.
Jurors at the inquest held at Exeter Racecourse heard the cause of Davison's death was a shotgun wound to the head.
