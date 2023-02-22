Mid Devon parish changes 'to be ready for 2023 election'
Changes to parishes within a Devon district will be completed for local elections in 2023, a council has said.
Mid Devon District Council said the work was under way after a parish review began in November 2021.
The review's results included some parishes seeing changes in the number of councillors, it said.
Boundary changes were also due to come into effect in the Willand, Uffculme and Halberton area, as well as around Cheriton Bishop.
The review's aims included ensuring the number of seats and where they represented "reflected new buildings and growth, removing any existing anomalies in boundaries", the council said.
The number of councillors overall will not change.
Luke Taylor, councillor and review leader said: "Over time we know that changes to our parishes may need to be made, particularly if an area has seen considerable growth and development.
"Many of the changes may seem small, but it is important that as a council we support our parishes to provide the best possible local democracy we can, and to reflect their wishes and sense of community."
The election, for all 42 of the district's seats, is due to take place on Thursday 4 May.
It will also be the district's first requiring people voting in person to show an acceptable form of ID to cast their ballot.
