Villagers call for new footbridge between two Devon villages
Villagers have called on a Devon council to speed up plans to replace a degrading footbridge.
Red Bridge connects the villages of Harpford and Newton Poppleford, near Exmouth, across the River Otter.
Harpford residents said the bridge is a "vital" link for people crossing to Newton Poppleford, where a school, shops and other services are located.
Devon County Council said it was in talks about the construction of a new bridge further down the river.
However, residents said the plans had failed to progress much in two years.
Newton Poppleford and Harpford Parish Council said the only alternate route, should the bridge become unusable, would be to walk on the busy A3052, which has no pavement.
Chris Burhop, the parish council chairman, said the county council had not maintained the existing bridge since erosion works in 2020, raising fears it could fall into disrepair before a new one is built.
"We really need to be getting on with this because if this crossing of this river disappears, it's going to completely isolate an important community in this part of Devon," he said.
"There is no other safe crossing from one side to the other.
"If this bridge was not here, you would be forced to cross on foot on the A3052, which would be incredibly dangerous."
Elizabeth Dowen, who has launched a petition to get the bridge replaced, said villagers wanted action.
"We're completely fed-up," she said.
"It's about the safety of the children who live here and the adults who use this route to access all the essential services we have in the parish."
Teri Murphy, a parent who uses the bridge to take her children to school in Newton Poppleford, added: "I'm worried about the children.
"They need a safe route to get to school."
Devon County Council said it installed rock armour to protect the western end of the structure in 2020.
However, it admitted continued erosion of the riverbanks near the bridge may make the structure unusable in the future.
A spokesman said: "We're proposing to replace the bridge with a shared use bridge (for walkers, horse riders and cyclists) and relocate it.
"We are in discussions with landowners on the proposed footpath diversions that would be needed for this. Those talks are ongoing."