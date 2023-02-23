Student flats for Exeter police station site refused
Plans for student and co-living flats at Exeter's former Heavitree Road police station have been rejected for a second time.
The city council's planning committee threw out the application for the 955-room housing opposite St Luke's Campus.
The application from the police and crime commissioner's office was described by one councillor as "two monolithic blocks".
Planning officers had recommended approval of the scheme.
"Monotonous"
The plans, submitted in conjunction with developer Student Roost, would have replaced the former police and magistrates court buildings next to Waitrose.
Following an initial submission last year, changes had been made, including a cut to room numbers and height reduction.
Planning officers said in their report the design was "acceptable" and made the most of a brownfield site while "achieving a design that is appropriate for its context", the Local Democracy Service reported.
Arguments were also raised in favour of the need for additional housing, but Matthew Vizard, councillor for Newtown and St Leonards, said the "two monolithic blocks" were "monotonous in design".
Other concerns raised included loss of trees, neighbourhood impact and lack of direct sunlight.
The committee refused the application by a margin of nine votes to four, meaning the applicant will need to go back to the drawing board or consider whether to appeal the decision.
