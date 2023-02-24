Family tribute to boy who died after being hit by car in Plymstock
The family of a seven-year-old boy who died in a car crash near Plymouth have paid tribute to their "special cheeky, funny and precious little man".
Alfie Tollett died in hospital after he was hit by a car on Sunday at about 11:00 GMT on Wembury Road in Plymstock, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
Officers arrested a 55-year-old man from Plymouth on suspicion of causing death by careless driving.
He was released on police bail while officers continue their investigations.
'We are so numb'
Alfie's family paid tribute in a statement released by the force.
"This has to be one of the hardest things we have had to do as a family. On Sunday, our precious little Alfie was involved in a horrible incident where sadly he lost his life," it said.
"This has left a massive hole in our whole family. Our Alfie was not just our son and brother, but also a grandson, a cousin, a nephew and a friend to so many people.
"He was our special cheeky, funny and precious little man. Our hearts are completely broken. We are so numb and are struggling to understand why this has happened.
"We would like to thank you for the kind words of support we have received.
"To our Alfie moos, we miss you sweetheart and we will never ever forget you. Fly high our baby. Thank you for the best seven years of our lives."
Family members added that they were asking for privacy.
Police asked people who witnessed the crash or have dashcam footage of the incident to get in touch.
