Dawlish sea wall: Work on £80m scheme reaches final stages
Work on the construction of a new sea wall to protect a coastal railway line in Devon has reached its "final stages", Network Rail says.
The £80 million scheme is being built at Dawlish after the line collapsed during storms in 2014.
Network Rail said progress on the project meant there was step-free access to King's Walk and beach from Colonnade underpass.
Two sections of sea wall are being joined together via a new link bridge.
The first section of the wall is 360 metres long and the second section runs for 415 metres.
Alina Wolfe-Murray, from Network Rail, said the scheme was now making "good progress" after there were delays due to poor weather.
"There's still work to do and we are working to get it completed as soon as we can, depending on the weather," she said.
"We're looking forward to opening up more of the public areas later this spring."
