Torbay Council awarded £250k for heritage projects
- Published
Torbay Council has been awarded £250,000 to support heritage projects.
The grant, from the National Lottery Heritage Fund, aims to get more people involved in Torbay's heritage and celebrate its designation as a Unesco Global Geopark.
The scheme will be open for funding applications from the summer.
Councillor Mike Morey said the funds would "offer more people the opportunity to experience, learn and celebrate what makes Torbay great".
The council said examples of what the funding could be used for included a proposal by a group of young people who wanted to buy equipment to create a film about local heritage, or a volunteer group that wanted to run a series of talks that explored Torbay's hidden histories.
Jacob Brandon, chair of Torbay Culture, said: "Working with Torbay Council, we look forward to setting up the small grants scheme to increase access to heritage in the local area and raise awareness of our Unesco Global Geopark designation."
Stuart McLeod, director of London and south at the National Lottery Heritage Fund, said: "We're lucky to have a fascinating heritage on our doorstep and we know it is a great way of bringing people together and creating a sense of pride of place, that in turn can deliver wider economic benefits."