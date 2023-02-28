Plymouth City Council overcomes £38m shortfall to set budget
Plymouth City Council has overcome a funding shortfall to set a balanced budget, it has said.
Councillors brought in an urgent plan to close a £37.6m gap in resources at a meeting held on Monday.
The council was forced to consider budget-balancing measures to raise a required £217m for the financial year.
Members agreed savings totalling £23m and a total council tax increase of 4.99%, including 2% for social care for the elderly and vulnerable.
The increase, also including precepts for the police and fire services, will see a Band D property's bill rise from £2,008.23 to £2,111.56 for the 2023/24 year.
A Labour amendment to the budget ensured it would also force second home owners to pay double council tax on their properties from April next year, subject to a new law coming into force, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The amendment also included £25,000 to support action on Violence Against Women and Girls, £2m for the creation of a Green Investment Fund and £25,000 to Celebrate the King Charles III's Coronation in May.
Council leader and Conservative representative for Southway Richard Bingley said: "It is because we are highly ambitious for Plymouth and we make no apology whatsoever in this budget for our forward future vision together."