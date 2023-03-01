Bicton College students undertake tough charity challenge

Bicton College students are fundraising for the RNLI

Students with their sights set on a career in the military or police have taken on a "gruelling challenge".

Students at Bicton College, near Budleigh Salterton, Devon, plan to run four miles (6.4km) every four hours for 48 hours.

Their fundraising mission has already made £2,000 for the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI).

Stuart Cavin of the college's Military and Protective Services Academy, said it was a "great local initiative."

The test was designed by former UK Navy Seal David Goggins

"It is a gruelling physical and mental challenge... a real test of resilience, teamwork and physical effort," he added.

The test was designed by former US Navy Seal David Goggins.

Students and staff were joined for the launch of the challenge on Tuesday by Royal Marines, Army and RNLI teams, who will take part again at the end of the task.

