Drains blocked in Westward Ho! bin lorry blaze to stop pollution
- Published
Drains were blocked by fire crews to prevent water pollution after a bin lorry caught fire in Devon.
Firefighters were called to a "well alight" container in Westward Ho! at about 09:20 GMT on Tuesday, Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said.
The drains were blocked to stop run-off from hoses entering them.
Refuse was also spread "over the highway to allow dampening down and digging out to extinguish the fire," the service said.
Crews from four fire stations were involved in the operation and the Environment Agency was informed, it added.
The vehicle was "slightly damaged by heat" but it was "mostly the refuse that was on fire", firefighters said.
The incident was left with representatives from Torridge District Council and closed by Tuesday evening.
