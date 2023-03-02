Exmouth care agency put in special measures
An Exmouth care agency has been rated inadequate by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) after an inspection found serious problems.
1st React Healthcare, which provides care to adults in their own homes, was inspected in December and January.
The CQC said it acted on concerns raised by the local authority and others about risks to people's welfare and safety.
The agency said it was working with the CQC on improvements.
Its ratings for being safe, effective and well-led dropped from good to inadequate.
At the time of the latest inspection, there were 59 people being supported by the service.
The service is now in special measures, which means it will be re-inspected to check if improvements have been made.
Amanda Stride, CQC deputy director of operations in the south, said: "We're disappointed standards of care have dropped significantly since our last inspection."
She said appointments were often missed, people had trouble contacting the service, and staff were unknown or rushed.
Ms Stride added: "Frontline staff recognised there were serious problems, and we found they were committed to providing good care despite this."
The CQC said it would work with the local authority to monitor the service and ensure people received safe care.
1st React Healthcare said in a statement: "We are working closely with the CQC and social services to make the improvements required."