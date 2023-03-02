Teachers walk out in south west in dispute over pay

A photo of strikes
It comes following national industrial action last month

Teachers from across the south west of England are striking over an ongoing dispute over pay and funding.

Members of the National Education Union have walked out on Thursday calling for above-inflation pay rises and more government funding.

It follows national industrial action last month, after the union rejected a package offered by ministers.

The government said it was "hugely disappointing" the strike action was continuing.

Protests are taking place across the region including in Plymouth, Truro and Exeter.

Teachers have walked out on Thursday in a dispute over pay and funding

Alex Moore, Plymouth District Secretary for the union, said: "Teachers don't expect to get rich.

"We do expect fair pay, we do expect a reasonable work-life balance and we do expect to be able to make a good, positive difference and make a real difference to the lives of children.

"Unfortunately that's not what we're feeling at the moment."

Teachers in Exeter striking

Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.