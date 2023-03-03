New government funding for SEND school in Devon
- Published
Devon County Council is to receive funding to open a new school for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).
The government said the free school would be one of 33 opening across the country.
The Cranbrook area, in east Devon, has already been identified as the location of a new SEND school in council planning documents.
It is expected to provide up to 70 additional places.
The school is proposed to cater for children aged nine to 16, but further details on when construction was due to begin were not available.
Minister for Learning Disabilities and Autism Maria Caulfield said the funding would help improve the SEND system.
She said: "Everyone with special educational needs and disabilities deserves to live a happy, healthy and productive life - but we know there are often barriers to accessing the right support, especially for parents navigating the start of their children's educational experiences."
In February, SEND parents protested over what they said was a poor provision by the council in supporting children with additional needs.