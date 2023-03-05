Multi-terrain Devon Grizzly race attracts runners from Europe
More than 2,000 runners are taking part in a multi-terrain race that is known across Europe.
The Grizzly run takes place every year and sees runners cover a 20-mile (32.2km) course in East Devon from Seaton to Branscombe and back.
This is the race's 35th year, and participants have to navigate fields, lanes, beaches and thigh-deep bogs.
Pat Kinsella, who is involved in the race, said people come from all over the world to take part.
He said: "We get people coming from Germany and Holland, loads of running clubs from all over the place come because it's reputation has grown over the years.
"It's become this big challenge but it's still got this lovely community feel to it."
The event, organised by Axe Valley Runners, has raised £425,000 for charities since it was first held in 1988.
