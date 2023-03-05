Man arrested after teenage girl assaulted in Plymouth

a photo of BretonsideGoogle
It happened in the Bretonside area of Plymouth

A man has been arrested after an assault in Plymouth on Saturday, Devon and Cornwall Police has confirmed.

The force said officers received reports at about 23:30 GMT of a man in possession of a knife in the Bretonside area of the city.

Police said a teenage girl had been a victim of a serious assault.

A 29 year old man from Plymouth has been arrested on suspicion of assault, public order offences and possession of a bladed article.

He remains in police custody and enquiries are ongoing.

