Freedom Centre in Barnstaple a 'one-stop shop' for homeless services
A council in Devon has said a "one-stop shop" for homeless services is providing a safe place for those in need.
The Freedom Centre, Barnstaple, offers food, clothing, housing support, medical services, beds and a gym.
It is run by the Freedom Community Alliance in partnership with North Devon Council.
The council's rough sleeping team started working from the building during the pandemic.
The move comes as Devon County Council consults on proposals to stop funding adult homelessness services across the county in a bid to save £1.5m a year.
Such a funding cut would be "disastrous", according to one charity.
The Barnstaple centre will allow homeless people to access housing services, drug and alcohol support, medical appointments, food and clean clothing under one roof.
Lockable temporary rooms called "sleeping pods" give people a private place to sleep.
Tash Rowland, North Devon Council's rough sleeping manager, said the integrated model was working well.
"This is, to use the words of the clients, a 'one-stop shop'," she said.
"No matter what they need - whether it's housing support, food, a shower, to see the GP - they know that they can come through these doors.
"It's a building that they choose to come to - somewhere they feel safe."
Philip Noall, chief executive of the Freedom Community Alliance, said the council and charity services offered at the centre were "really precious".
"What we're able to deliver together, no organisation could do on their own," he said.