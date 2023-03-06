Exeter group Sweetpea Smallholdings seeks space to expand
An organisation that grows fruit and vegetables for the community with help from disabled volunteers said it was "desperately seeking more room".
Sweetpea Smallholdings, a community interest company based near Exeter, also distributes the food it grows to families in need.
In 2022 the group picked and gave away 1.5 tonnes of produce.
It wants to double that amount in 2023 but has issued a plea for "a couple of acres" to allow it to do so.
Mike Baker, who runs the group, said the extra space would enable it to increase production, to include poultry and eggs - and would allow for open days where people could come and pick their own.
"It's just nine volunteers - no-one's on a paid salary or anything - but we have run out of space," he said.
"We've got a few small community areas and we're very grateful to them but we're desperately looking for a couple of acres where everything can be in one place and we can expand on what we do."
