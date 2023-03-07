Met Office forecasts snow in parts of Devon and Cornwall
- Published
Parts of Devon and Cornwall could experience snow on Wednesday, the Met Office says.
A yellow weather warning is in place for most of Devon and parts of Cornwall from 00:00 GMT on Wednesday.
The weather body said many parts of the warning area could expect accumulations of up to 2cm (0.8in) of snow.
It said higher parts of the counties, especially Dartmoor, Bodmin Moor and Exmoor, could experience up to 10cm (3.9in) of snow.
Forecasters warned there was a "slight chance" some rural communities could become cut off, adding that cuts to power and phone services were possible.
They also warned of the potential for travel delays and the risk of slips and falls on ice.
National Highways said its gritters would be out on its road network and asked motorists to give them space.
The UK Health Security Agency has also issued a level three cold weather alert for the whole of England.
Dr Agostinho Sousa, head of extreme events and heath protection at the agency, said people should check on vulnerable relatives and to heat homes to at least 18C (64.4F).
The weather warning is expected to be lifted at 09:00 on Thursday.
