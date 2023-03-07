Tributes to Ukrainian teen refugee who died in Devon
- Published
Tributes have been paid to a teenage refugee from Ukraine who died in Devon.
Albina Yevko, 14, who was living in the area with her mother, was found unconscious on Dawlish beach after she went missing on Saturday, sparking a search operation.
She was found unconscious on Dawlish beach and airlifted to hospital, but later died.
In a tribute, her mother Inna Yevko said the family was "devastated to have lost our beautiful Albina".
She added: "Nothing can ever replace her in our hearts.
"We ask that our privacy is respected at this incredibly painful time."
CCTV footage hunt
Det Insp Becky Davies, of Devon and Cornwall Police, said investigators were trying "to piece together Albina's final hours".
She said: "Officers continue to undertake door-to-door enquiries as we try to identify any witnesses or CCTV footage that capture Albina's movements.
"Whilst this death remains unexplained, we are not currently treating this death as suspicious.
"We await the results of the forensic post-mortem due to take place on Thursday. But, in the meantime, we ask that the family and loved ones of Albina are given space and privacy as they come to terms with their loss.
"Our thoughts are very much with those who knew Albina at this tragic time, and the close-knit Dawlish community, who will no doubt be in shock over this loss."
Police said on Monday that said the Ukrainian Embassy and the Home Office had also been made aware of the death.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.