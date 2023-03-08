Anti-spiking kits to be handed out in licensed premises
Hundreds of anti-spiking kits will be handed out at pubs, bars and clubs in north Devon.
North Devon Council said 500 free kits will be distributed to licensed premises "at regular intervals" by police.
The packs contain deterrents including fluorescent bottle stoppers and self-adhesive foil lids.
Soroptimist International Barnstaple and District, which aims to improve the lives of women and girls, put together the kits using council funding.