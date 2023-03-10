Devon and Cornwall Police to reopen six inquiry desks
- Published
Six more police inquiry desks are to reopen in Devon and Cornwall, it has been announced.
Desks would be reopened in Devonport, Looe, Ilfracombe, Honiton, Okehampton and Kingsbridge by April 2024, the police and crime commissioner said.
They are among 17 front desks being reopened by the Devon and Cornwall force,and there are plans for four more between April 2024 and April 2026.
It follows the closure of 11 front desks to the public in 2014.
Devon and Cornwall Police and Crime Commissioner Alison Hernandez said in January that a maximum hike in the police share of council tax bills would ensure more front desks were reopened.
So far £1.5m has been earmarked for investment in the project, she said.
"Having accessible police stations close to our communities is the missing part of the jigsaw in providing the neighbourhood model of policing that the chief constable and I support," she said.
Chief Constable Will Kerr said he was "delighted" the offices were being reopened.
"I believe that providing the public with opportunities to speak to the police face to face is essential to in building confidence and trust in all our communities," he said.
A list of all the current police stations with inquiry desks is on the force website.