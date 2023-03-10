Two seriously injured in crash in east Devon
Two people have been seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash in east Devon.
Officers were called to the A3052 between Sidford and Colyford at about 17:55 GMT on Thursday, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
Two people were taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Police said the road was closed for several hours while officers carried out an investigation of the scene. They are appealing for witnesses to get in touch.
