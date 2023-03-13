Ukraine donations vandalised ahead of aid trip
- Published
Aid destined for people affected by the conflict in Ukraine has been damaged by vandals who broke into a storage building three times in one week.
The building, in Exmouth, was being used by Christian aid charity CR2EE.
It was full of donated items which were due to be loaded onto a lorry for the journey to Ukraine on Monday.
Vandals poured soup and other tinned foods over donated items as well as damaging doors, windows and the building itself.
Hugh Scudder is a director with the charity and said vandals had broken in on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday nights.
"It's very upsetting," he said.
"If they had been hungry and stolen food for themselves and their family then at least that is a reason but this is just horrible vandalism.
"There is thousands of pounds of damage to the building," he added.
"Bags of sorted clothing have been ripped, medical supplies strewn everywhere and food with ring-pull tops have been opened and thrown around.
"Washing liquid has also been strewn around.
"It's a mess and it is really sad".
Police said enquiries were ongoing into the incidents and anyone with any information was urged to get in touch.
The charity sent seven articulated trucks of aid to people affected by the conflict during 2022 and they said the vast majority of donations had come from within Exmouth.