Proposals to move Torquay Pavilion 'not feasible'
A designer has proposed moving a derelict pavilion from one side of the harbour to the other.
Mark Hoyle said moving Torquay Pavilion to the Living Coasts site would turn it into the town's own version of the Minack Theatre.
Torbay Council was given town fund money in 2022 for a feasibility study to see how it could bring the Torquay Pavilion "back to life".
Councillor Swithin Long said Mr Hoyle's ideas were "nice", but not feasible.
Mr Hoyle said Torbay Council needed to think outside the box when considering how to generate more tourism to the town.
He said: "The Pavilion is if you like the jewel in the crown as far as Torquay's concerned, it's just that we've got it displayed on the bottom shelf.
"It suddenly dawned on me that the Living Coasts sites in Torquay was actually like the top shelf where you'd actually display the jewel in the crown."
Mr Long said both buildings had "long leases", and if it did not use the town fund money on the Pavilion, it would have to give it back.
He added demolishing the Pavilion and putting something similar elsewhere would be "a courageous decision for any politician".
