Devon and Cornwall Police: Twenty staff faced misconduct claims
- Published
Twenty Devon and Cornwall Police officers and staff faced claims of misconduct against women during the six months to March 2022, said a report.
The National Police Chiefs' Council found that across England and Wales, 1,539 officers had been implicated.
Its report concludes it is highly unlikely a police officer will face proceedings over an allegation, with only one in 100 sacked.
The Devon and Cornwall force said it was "determined to root out" abuse.
Deputy Chief Constable Jim Colwell said: "It is vital that we focus on our own internal culture and professional standards and behaviour to ensure that our communities have trust and confidence in us.
"There is no place for misogynistic or inappropriate behaviour in our force and we are determined to root this out."
He added that the force was investing in "specialist staff and reporting channels to ensure we have robust procedures for police misconduct".
