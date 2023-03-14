Exeter City Council appoints new chief executive
A council officer with nearly two decades of experience in local government has become Exeter City Council's first female chief executive.
Bindu Arjoon, who was previously deputy CEO, was appointed at an extraordinary council meeting on Monday.
Ms Arjoon replaces Karime Hassan, who is leaving after a decade in charge.
Ms Arjoon said she and her team were "committed" to delivering the "best possible service" for residents, said the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
She added: "Exeter is a fantastic city which has built very firm foundations for its future success, and I am looking forward to embracing the opportunities and dealing with the challenges that lie ahead.
"Together with our partners we will continue to ensure that Exeter remains a city we can all be proud of."
Ms Arjoon has worked in local government leadership for 19 years, Exeter City Council said.
She is also chair of the governing body of St Leonards Primary School and St Peter's Secondary School and chair of the Corporation of Exeter College.
Phil Bialyk, council leader said Ms Arjoon brought a "wealth of experience" to the role.
Councillor Kevin Mitchell, co-leader of the opposition Progressive Group, said Ms Arjoon would do an "outstanding" job for the council and the city.
