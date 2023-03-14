Plymouth: Council to fell dozens of trees in city centre revamp project
Tree felling has begun as part of a regeneration project in Plymouth.
The project was paused in February to ask for the public's opinion, but has restarted following an executive decision signed by the council.
Plymouth City Council said 129 trees would be felled in Armada Way, but an additional 19 trees would be sowed alongside 150 semi-mature new trees.
Campaigners collected more than 12,000 signatures as part of a petition against the council removing the trees.
The council had to pause the plans in November 2022 after environmental campaigners protested against the designs.
BBC South West reporter Johanna Carr said railings had been erected and the "crash of wood as it splinters and falls" could be heard.
She confirmed campaigners had arrived to witness the tree felling, and many were said to be sad and upset by "losing these much loved trees".
The final designs include 169 semi-mature new trees being planted, a revised tree planting schedule and a "commitment to investigate wider tree planting" in the centre.
Assistant chief executive Giles Perritt said although the council knew "some people will not be happy", it needed to "get on with this scheme".
Mr Perritt said: "We've listened, we have made more environmental improvements and have added more trees but our core priority has to be creating a smart, business-friendly, attractive, city centre.
"We hope that the majority of our residents will appreciate that we have done all we can to address people's concerns."
