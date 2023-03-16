Campaign urges Devon drivers to go slow around horses
- Published
Drivers in Devon are being urged to slow down for horses and their riders as part of a road safety initiative.
Devon County Council said new posters had been put up reminding motorists to take care around the animals.
The posters advise motorists to be patient and reduce their speed to 10mph when passing horses.
The council said there were about 375 incidents involving equestrians reported on Devon roads since 2018.
Alan Hiscox, director of safety at The British Horse Society, which is leading the campaign, said too many horses were being killed and injured on roads.
"Together, we can stop these tragic incidents from happening over and over again," he said.
The society reminded motorists that feral ponies found on Dartmoor or Exmoor required the same consideration as ridden horses.
On Monday, police said there would be an increase in speed enforcement on Dartmoor to combat a rise in pony deaths.