Devon crews tackle fire in derelict building

Great Torrington fireRobert Reynolds
Crews from 10 stations tackled the blaze said Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service

Fire crews have put out a large fire in a derelict building in Devon.

They were called to the Old Dairy in Rolle Road, Great Torrington, at about 18:30 GMT on Thursday after reports of black smoke and flames.

Crews from 10 stations had dealt with the fire by about 03:00, said Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service.

Fire crews attended from Barnstaple, Ilfracombe, Appledore, Bideford, Hatherleigh, North Tawton, Okehampton, Torrington, Crediton and Witheridge.

Robert Reynolds
Fire crews attended from Barnstaple, Ilfracombe, Appledore, Bideford, Hatherleigh, North Tawton, Okehampton, Torrington, Crediton and Witheridge

Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.