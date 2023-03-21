Campaign to bridge the Tamar inspires Plymouth exhibition
A campaign for a bridge over the River Tamar was the inspiration for an art exhibition about connectivity.
Artists from Devon and Cornwall have submitted work inspired by local residents calling for the link between the two counties in the 1950s.
The show at Arts University Plymouth is dubbed "Bridge the Tamar".
Co-curator Hannah Rose said conversations about "local and global connectivity" were "incredibly important".
She said the exhibition related to "the need to reach across bodies of water and to have freedom to move across borders, whether for work, friendship, family or safety".
The exhibition will explore the "challenges" of connectivity between people and societies.
Ms Rose said: "We're excited to share the work of these 12 brilliant artists and for audiences to explore this and more through their artworks."
The show will be curated by Ms Rose and Elaine Sinclair from MIRROR, which is a public gallery, events programme and online resource based at Arts University Plymouth.
The artists selected to participate were Rachael Allain, Bridgette Ashton, Nicola Bealing, Sovay Berriman, Samuel Bestwick and Naomi Frears.
Sophie Ingram, Dean Knight, Molly Erin McCarthy, Rhys Morgan, Steven Paige and Ben Sanderson also contributed, the university said.
The Tamar Bridge, which links Plymouth and Saltash, was opened in October 1961 after demand to replace or supplement the Saltash and Torpoint ferries.
Financed by Plymouth City Council and Cornwall County Council, construction was completed by the Cleveland Bridge and Engineering Company.
The exhibition will run from 30 March to 27 May.