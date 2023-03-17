Workers lift 12,000 Clovelly cobbles in broadband challenge
Broadband installers said they lifted and returned 12,000 cobblestones to "preserve the environment" of a north Devon village.
Clovelly, where many of the properties are Grade II listed, presented particular problems.
Airband said it had installed underground cables and "intricately put back each of around 12,000 street cobbles exactly how they were".
It said the installation was "perhaps" its most challenging project yet.
Airband said bringing broadband to the village's 300 residents meant hundreds of trips up and down a 0.9 mile (1.5km) hill into the village with spoil from the digging.
Managing director Red Peel said: "I think that this is perhaps the most challenging broadband installation we've ever undertaken."
The firm said it was "thrilled" to bring broadband to the area "whilst also preserving the unique character of the environment which makes Clovelly so special", he said.
