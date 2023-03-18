Plymouth Council fights to continue work after tree felling
Plymouth City Council has said contractors cannot do any further work on Armada Way until an injunction is lifted.
It comes after the council had to abandon the night-time felling of trees on the street after a judge granted an injunction.
Council contractors had already removed 110 trees before work was paused.
The council said it would seek to have the injunction discharged at a hearing on Friday.
It said it was unable to remove felled trees or tidy the site until the outcome of the hearing.
A spokesman said: "The plan had been to remove the felled trees and shave off and make safe any stumps along the main pedestrian routes once all the trees had come down, before the start of the working day.
"The contractors installed more fencing to ensure the felled wood is out of bounds.
"We are currently unable to tidy the site further or remove the felled trees until the outcome of the court hearing, which will take place next Friday. "We are seeking to have the interim injunction discharged but are unable to make any further comments about this project until after the hearing."
Save the Trees of Armada Way (Straw), which successfully applied for the injunction, said it was "extremely disappointed" to hear that the council plans to over-turn the injunction.
A spokeswoman added: "The council requested to continue work on site to remove the felled trees and stumps but for various reasons which we have carefully considered, including potential damage to the remaining trees covered by the injunction, we have rejected their request."
She said they had now filed for a judicial review, adding: "We will do everything within our power to save all the trees which are still standing on Armada Way."
The work to remove the trees is part of a £12.7m regeneration project for the city centre.
The council had paused the project in February for a public consultation but an executive order to fell the trees was signed by council leader Richard Bingley on Tuesday.
All but 16 of the trees due to be felled were taken down the following day, the council said.
It said 169 new trees would be planted as part of the overall scheme.