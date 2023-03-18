Plymouth serious assault prompts police investigation
Police are investigating following a "serious assault" in the Barbican area of Plymouth.
A police cordon is in place after an incident near the Queen's Arms public house on Southside Street at about 23:50 GMT on Friday.
Devon and Cornwall Police said they were trying to "locate a male" who may have information in relation to the incident.
The force has also appealed for witnesses.
It said they would also like to see any dashcam or mobile footage of the incident and asked that people do not share this on social media.
