Dave Webb: Devon otter charity founder honoured by PM
The founder of an otter conservation charity in North Devon has been recognised by the prime minister for his "pioneering" work.
Dave Webb, who runs the UK Wild Otter Trust "from his garden" near Barnstaple has received a Points of Light award.
They are presented by Number 10 to "inspirational volunteers".
Mr Webb said he was honoured to be recognised and thanked his colleagues for their efforts.
"The whole team work so hard and it's an honour to receive this award from the prime minister when there are so many deserving people out there," he said.
North Devon MP Selaine Saxby sent her "massive congratulations" to Mr Webb.
"Northern Devon is home to Tarka the Otter, and the Wild Otter Trust ensure this iconic creature continues to thrive in our waterways," she said.
Mr Webb, who founded the trust in 2016, was said by the Prime Minister's Office to have "pioneered" the conservation of wild otters.
The charity works to rescue, rehabilitate and release otters back into the wild.
Mr Webb also works to raise awareness of otter habitats and help prevent harm to wildlife, "particularly among the angling community and fishing industry", the Prime Minister's Office said.
It added: "He has successfully secured the UK's first humane trapping licence for otters, regarded by wildlife experts as a ground-breaking step in conservation."
In February, the trust suffered a setback after their enclosures were flooded..
