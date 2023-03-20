Devon and Cornwall to get £5.8m culture boost
- Published
Nearly £6m of government funding is being made available to arts organisations in Devon and Cornwall.
Funding includes £3m for North Devon Council, while Devon Libraries is in line for £207,000.
Royal Cornwall Museum in Truro, which last year faced closure, is to receive nearly £1.5m, while £498,000 will go to Exeter's Royal Albert Memorial Museum.
Darren Henley, Chief Executive of Arts Council England, said the money would "support recovery and growth".
The Cultural Investment Fund was launched in 2019, with some funding already received by organisations in the South West.
Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer said a new tranche of £58.8m had now been made available.
'Urgent museum maintenance'
North Devon Council's £3m from the cultural development fund.will be used in part to refurbish two Grade II listed buildings in Barnstaple to create a performance venue at Bridge Chambers and a creative space at 36 Boutport Street, the government said.
Devon Libraries is to take £207,000 from the Libraries Improvement Fund, which goes towards "building upgrades" and improving digital services.
Meanwhile, four museums in the region will benefit from funding for "urgent museum maintenance and infrastructure works".
These are:
- £498,000 to The Royal Albert Memorial Museum in Exeter
- £185,608 to The Museum of Cornish Life in Helston, Cornwall
- £1,494,284 to Royal Cornwall Museum in Truro, Cornwall
- £495,000 to Coldharbour Mill Museum in Uffculme, Mid Devon
Lucy Frazer said: "This funding will support brilliant arts organisations to upgrade their venues and create new projects that will be at the heart of their communities."
Darren Henley, chief executive of Arts Council England said investment in creativity and culture was a "catalyst" for improving wellbeing and raising aspirations.
Duncan Wilson, chief executive of Historic England, said: "Culture, heritage and the arts all contribute to people's sense of belonging and place. These grants will help to reinforce this and we welcome them."
Launched in 2019, the £200m fund is made up of three streams - the Cultural Development Fund, the Libraries Improvement Fund and the Museum Estate and Development Fund.
In this round of funding, £32.4 million has gone to eight Cultural Development Fund projects, £4.9 million to 27 projects as part of the Libraries Improvement Fund and £21.4 million has gone to 36 museums through the Museum Estate and Development Fund.
It follows an extension of tax reliefs for theatres, orchestras, and museum and gallery exhibitions in the Spring Budget, the government said.
The Royal Cornwall Museum and North Devon Council have been asked for comment.
