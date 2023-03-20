Paignton Crossways shopping centre demolition begins
- Published
Demolition work has begun at a former shopping centre in Torbay.
Torbay Council said work was under way at Crossways shopping centre site in Paignton town centre, with the 1960s structure due to be taken down in an operation lasting about 28 weeks.
The authority said contractors were removing fixtures and fittings and work would then start to remove asbestos.
The site has planning permission for up to 90 sheltered housing units, plus commercial space on the ground floor.
The demolition process was being "carefully managed to ensure minimal disruption to nearby businesses and residents", the council said.
The shopping centre saw its last shop shut in 2022.
Council cabinet member for corporate services Christine Carter said she was "thrilled" that people could see work was starting after it had been "an eye sore for such a long time and had such a negative impact on Paignton town centre".
Council-owned company TorVista Homes Ltd will own the homes once they are completed in 2026.
They will be made available to local residents as affordable housing, the authority said.
The project was one of several in Paignton that benefited from £13.36m of funding the council secured from the Future High Streets Fund in December 2020, it added.
