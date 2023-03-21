Controlled explosion of device found on Leas Foot beach

OrdnancePrawle Point Coastguard Rescue Team
Crews carried out a controlled explosion of the device

A controlled explosion has been carried out after a device with US Navy markings was found on a Devon beach.

Prawle Point Coastguard Team said it was called to reports of the device on Leas Foot Sands in Thurlestone on Monday.

Photos of the item were sent to the Royal Navy's explosives unit.

Specialists confirmed the device had already been fired but was still "extremely dangerous", the coastguard said.

The coastguard said the device had unspent phosphorous

A 100-metre cordon was put in place and crews carried out a controlled explosion.

The coastguard said the device, which had US Navy markings, had unspent phosphorous.

People were reminded to report and not move unusual items found on beaches.

