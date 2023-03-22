Plymouth road taped off and man arrested after 'suspicious' death
- Published
Police have cordoned off an area in Plymouth after the death of a man on Tuesday night.
Devon and Cornwall Police said the death was currently being treated as suspicious and that a man was in custody.
The taped-off areas is near Marsh Mills Retail Park and there was a heavy police presence in Leigham Manor Drive on Wednesday morning.
Police said further information would be provided "in due course".
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.