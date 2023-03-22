Plymouth trees: Council leader Richard Bingley to resign
- Published
Plymouth City Council leader Richard Bingley intends to resign from his position on Monday, the Conservative group has said.
Mr Bingley was due to face a vote of no confidence over the night-time felling of 110 trees on Armada Way.
Luke Pollard, MP for Plymouth Sutton and Devonport, said Mr Bingley had "no option but to resign" after his "disastrous handling" of the project.
Cllr Bingley has refused to speak to the BBC.
All but 16 of the trees due to be felled as part of the £12.7m Armada Way regeneration project were taken down soon after Mr Bingley signed an executive order on 14 March allowing the scheme to proceed.
But work was stopped after a judge granted an injunction against the tree felling.
Mr Pollard said the removal of the trees was an "act of environmental vandalism".
"Richard Bingley was left with no option but to resign after his disastrous handling of the Armada Way trees scandal," he said.
"Felling over 100 trees without proper public consultation was an act of environmental vandalism. The sole responsibility lies with Bingley for ordering the chainsaws in and the Tory Council for signing it off."
The authority said last week it would seek to have the injunction lifted at a hearing this Friday.
The BBC contacted Plymouth City Council but a request for comment was referred to Mr Bingley.
Mr Bingley has not responded to requests for comment and the Plymouth City Council Conservative group said Mr Bingley would not speak to the BBC.